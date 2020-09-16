Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Will Butler (left) and GJ Van Velze will miss Worcester Warriors' last two games against Saracens and Sale

Worcester have confirmed the loss of forward GJ Van Velze and Will Butler for their final two Premiership matches following season-ending injuries.

Former skipper Van Velze, 32, has had surgery after suffering a dislocated right shoulder in the 59-7 defeat at Exeter on 30 August.

Van Velze, who will have missed Warriors' final five games, should be fit to play again in three months.

Centre Butler, 22, is to see a specialist to discuss his ankle injury.

He has so far only missed one game since picking up the ankle problem against Bath at The Rec on 9 September.

But it is the second time this season that he has suffered such an injury, the first occurring on the same ground on 28 September last year - and that led to a four-month absence.

Warriors' final two games in the extended 2019-20 canmpaign are at home to relegated reigning champions Saracens on Wednesday 30 September, followed by a trip to Sale four days later.