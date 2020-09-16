Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Louis Schreuder has played more than 100 games in Super Rugby

Newcastle Falcons have signed South African scrum-half Louis Schreuder for the 2021-22 season.

A three-time Currie Cup winner in his homeland, the 30-year-old joins from a Sharks side that was top of Super Rugby's South African Conference prior to the coronavirus outbreak.

Schreuder won his first and only Test cap to date against Wales in 2017.

"Louis is a top-quality player who has shown it throughout his career," said director of rugby Dean Richards.

"Our new defence coach Nick Easter worked with him at the Sharks so we have great first-hand insight on him.

"It's a great signing which adds to what is already a very strong nucleus ahead of our Gallagher Premiership return."