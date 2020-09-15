Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

European Challenge Cup: Dragons will 'gamble' on selection against Bristol

Jamie Roberts is set to make his Dragons debut in Friday's European Challenge Cup quarter-final at Bristol.

The 33-year-old Wales centre joined the Welsh region during lockdown but sat out their rearranged Pro14 games after testing positive for Covid-19.

Roberts could form an all-Wales midfield pairing with Nick Tompkins.

"To have somebody with the battle scars of Jamie is a huge resource for us and a calming influence as well," Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan said.

"He has been fantastic and I don't think anybody will look at our side and say we've got too many old heads in it."

Another Wales international, Jonah Holmes, could also make his debut following his move from Leicester Tigers, slotting in at either full-back or wing.

"The decision that is to be taken is the amount of rugby people have played versus what we think their experiences might add," Ryan said.

"That's a challenging situation because I'd normally like to spend four or five games (with players).

"For a game like this I have to be aware of selecting some people on reputation just because we don't have six or seven weeks behind us.

"We have got some big game players and they are really excited about testing themselves."