George Ford has played 11 times for Leicester this season

European Challenge Cup quarter-final Venue: Welford Road Date: Sunday, 20 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST

England fly-half George Ford and prop Ellis Genge return to the Leicester side for their Challenge Cup quarter-final with French side Castres.

The pair are among four changes made to the side that beat East Midlands rivals Northampton last week.

Centre Jaco Taute also comes back into the XV, as does flanker Tommy Reffell.

It is the first season Tigers have played in the lower tier of European rugby and their first continental knockout game since 2016.

"Castres are a very good side," Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick told the club website.

"They have a well-balanced squad with a big forward pack, pace out wide, and half-backs who manage a game well, pushing for field position.

"This is a challenge we are all looking forward to at Leicester Tigers."

Leicester: Steward; Murimurivalu, Taute, Scott, Nadolo; Ford, B Youngs; Genge, T Youngs (capt), Cole, Lavanini, Green, Wells, Reffell, Liebenberg

Replacements: Clare, Gigena, Leatigaga, Taufua, Wallace, White, Henry, Potter

Castres: Dumora; Palis, Combezou, Vialelle, Nakosi; Urdapilleta, Kockott (capt); Tichit, Barlot, Tierney, Pieterse, N'Kinsi, Delaporte, Kornath, Ardron.

Replacements: Colonna, Nostadt, Hounkpatin, Clerc, Babillot, Vaipulu, Guillemin, Botitu