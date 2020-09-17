Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dragons centre Jamie Roberts has won 94 caps for Wales

European Challenge Cup quarter-final Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Friday, 18 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Bristol, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sport online, and the BBC Sport app

Bristol Bears are without suspended captain Siale Piutau for Friday's European Challenge Cup quarter-final against Dragons at Ashton Gate.

The centre serves the last of his three-match ban, so flanker Steven Luatua skippers a Bristol side showing 14 changes from their loss to Wasps.

Wales backs Jamie Roberts and Jonah Holmes will make their Dragons debuts.

There is also a first appearance since November 2019 for ex-Bears full-back Jordan Williams after a knee injury.

Williams' return allows Holmes to start on the wing, while Roberts forms an all-Wales midfield pairing with Nick Tompkins.

In all Dragons make seven changes from their last game on 30 August, a 20-41 loss to Scarlets in the Pro14.

Wales props Leon Brown and Brok Harris scrum down alongside hooker Elliot Dee.

British and Irish Lions number eight Ross Moriarty returns, with Aaron Wainwright at blindside flanker and Harrison Keddie moving to openside.

The final change to the Dragons starting line-up is a recall for lock Joe Davies, who will partner Matthew Screech in the second row.

With an eye on their European clash, Bristol had made 13 changes for last weekend's English Premiership defeat at Wasps and their frontline players return to face Dragons.

Semi Radradra and Piers O'Conor are the centre pairing in Piutau's absence, while Callum Sheedy and Andy Uren will pull the strings from half-back.

Jake Armstrong (ankle), Max Lahiff and James Dun (both concussion) are unavailable through injury, but Harry Randall is fit to take a place on the bench.

Bristol and Dragons have met in the Challenge Cup twice previously, with each club registering a home win in the pool stage of the 2006/07 campaign. Both matches were decided by margins of fewer than seven points.

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan: "We're all really looking forward to the quarter-final and we're going to give it everything we've got.

"We've worked hard over the last few weeks and across our final two league games, to ensure we got the right 15 out on the field.

"We've had to make some calls on selection and the players we feel can make an impact.

"There is real excitement in the squad and we have some big-game players who are determined to make an impression in this game."

Teams

Bristol: Charles Piutau; Luke Morahan, Semi Radradra, Piers O'Conor, Henry Purdy; Callum Sheedy, Andy Uren; Jake Woolmore, Harry Thacker, Kyle Sinckler, Dave Attwood, Chris Vui, Steven Luatua (capt), Ben Earl, Nathan Hughes.

Replacements: Will Capon, Yann Thomas, John Afoa, Joe Joyce, Dan Thomas, Harry Randall, Max Malins, Alapati Leiua.

Dragons: Jordan Williams; Jonah Holmes, Nick Tompkins, Jamie Roberts, Ashton Hewitt; Sam Davies, Rhodri Williams (capt); Brok Harris, Elliot Dee, Leon Brown, Joe Davies, Matthew Screech, Aaron Wainwright, Harrison Keddie, Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: Richard Hibbard, Josh Reynolds, Lloyd Fairbrother, Joe Maksymiw, Taine Basham, Luke Baldwin, Josh Lewis, Adam Warren.

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (Fra)

Assistant referees: Karl Dickson (Eng), Ian Tempest (Eng)

TMO: Rowan Kitt (Eng)

Citing commissioner: Peter Ferguson (Ire)