Pick your Edinburgh XV to face Bordeaux-Begles

Rory Sutherland and Pierre Schoeman
European Challenge Cup: Bordeaux-Begles v Edinburgh
Venue: Stade Chaban Delmas Date: Saturday, 19 September Kick-off: 12:30 BST
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, live text updates on BBC Sport Scotland website

Rory Sutherland or Pierre Schoeman? Jamie Ritchie or Nick Haining? Who should Edinburgh boss Richard Cockerill select for Saturday's European Challenge Cup quarter-final against Bordeaux-Begles?

After an agonising Pro14 semi-final loss to Ulster, the Scottish side have a shot at redemption in France this weekend. Pick and share your XV below.

Pick your Edinburgh XV to play UBB

Pierre Schoeman or Rory Sutherland? Jamie Ritchie or Nick Haining? Pick your Edinburgh XV to face Bordeaux-Begles.

