Louis Rees-Zammit has scored 10 Premiership tries this season, just one fewer team-mate Ollie Thorley

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Date: Monday, 14 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website and app

Gloucester have named a completely revamped side from the one beaten at Exeter for the visit of Harlequins.

Fly-half Danny Cipriani returns, Louis Rees-Zammit is at full-back and Ollie Thorley and Jonny May on the wings.

Quins have made eight changes after a midweek win over London Irish, with lock Stephan Lewies leading the side.

Alex Dombrandt, Danny Care and Mike Brown are among those returning, while Chris Ashton could make his 150th Premiership appearance off the bench.

Up to 1,000 people will be allowed to attend the Kingsholm clash, the second crowd pilot match in England following Quins' game against Bath at the Twickenham Stoop earlier this month.

The Premiership season restarted on 14 August following a five-month absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, with all fixtures apart from one so far being played behind closed doors.

Both clubs' play-off hopes have all but disappeared, but they should qualify for next season's Heineken Champions Cup by finishing in the top eight.

Gloucester head coach George Skivington:

"My experience of coming to Kingsholm is that they (fans) are pretty loud. If we get 10 in or 1,000 they will be loud, so we are looking forward to that.

"It's going to be a tough challenge because obviously we are in a very similar slot in terms of league position."

Harlequins head of rugby Paul Gustard:

"We had a positive performance and strong result last time out against a talented and hungry London Irish side, and we are aware of the need to back up that performance on Monday.

"We travel to Gloucester determined to produce."

Gloucester: Rees-Zammit; Thorley, Harris, Atkinson, May; Cipriani, Varney; Rapava-Ruskin, Marais, Stanley, Slater, Garvey, Clement, Ludlow (capt), Polledri.

Replacements: Walker, Fourie, Balmain, Alemanno, Reid, Simpson, Evans, Twelvetrees.

Harlequins: Brown; Murley, Marchant, Northmore, Morris; Smith, Care; Garcia Botta, Gray, Collier, Lewies (capt), Young, Chisholm, Evans, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Baldwin, Thomas, Louw, Cavubati, White, Steele, Esterhuizen, Ashton.