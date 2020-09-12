Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jamie George says England players "understand the pressures" caused by coronavirus

England men's squad have taken a 25% pay cut for the next 12 months to offset coronavirus' financial impact.

A new agreement has been reached for the 2020-21 season and includes rest periods in the reshuffled calendar.

Head coach Eddie Jones agreed to a 25% pay cut in March, with governing body the Rugby Football Union (RFU) braced for £50m revenue losses.

"We fully understand the pressures so it was vital to agree these provisions," said hooker Jamie George.

The deal, negotiated by the Rugby Players' Association (RPA) and the RFU, includes provisions to protect player welfare in light of a new condensed calendar.

The players will have a one-week break after England conclude their 2020 Six Nations campaign against Italy on 31 October.

After the completion of the four-week Autumn Nations Cup, the players will have two weeks of rest with their clubs.

A New Year England camp has been cancelled and there will be a week off instead of a Six Nations fallow week camp during the 2021 tournament.

The RFU - which in July announced plans to cut a quarter of its workforce - will also partner with Restart, a charity which provides financial, practical and emotional support to professional players and their families who have suffered injury, illness or hardship.

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney said: "I would like to thank the players and the RPA for their strong co-operation and collaboration which has enabled us to reach this new agreement.

"This is a special squad of players and their appreciation and understanding of the difficulties being faced across the English game has led to this outcome.

"We are committed to ensuring the RFU runs a sustainable operation to safeguard the future of the game in England and are grateful to the England international playing group for their willingness to accept a reduction in fees to support this."

In the Premiership, the majority of players took a 25% pay cut from their clubs in March.