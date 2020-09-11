Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Nick Phipps is back in the Exiles starting XV for the visit of Worcester

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Sunday, 13 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

London Irish make major changes after their midweek loss to Harlequins.

Issac Curtis-Harris is the only survivor, as Paddy Jackson and Nick Phipps return in the halves, with flanker Matt Rogerson leading the side.

Worcester Warriors have named an entirely new starting XV from the midweek defeat by Bath.

Scotland stand-off Duncan Weir and scrum-half Francois Hougaard return, while Ashley Beck and Francois Venter form a new centre partnership.

Just two points separate the Exiles in ninth and Worcester a place below them, with three games to play.

The gap has narrowed on the back of Irish's eight-game losing run, and their only win at their temporary home of the Stoop came as the away side against Quins back in February.

However, Alan Solomons' Warriors have also lost their past three games, and have only won once away from home this season.

London Irish: Homer; Loader, Williams, Hepetema, Stokes; Jackson, Phipps; Elrington, Creevy, Chawatama, Nott, de Chaves, Rogerson (c), Curtis-Harris, Tuisue

Replacements: Atkins, Goodrick-Clarke, Hoskins, Munga, Donnell, Meehan, Brophy Clews, Hassell-Collins

Worcester: Nanai; Howe, Venter, Beck, Heward; Weir, Hougaard; Waller, Annett, Schonert, Bresler, Kitchener, Hill (c), Kvesic, du Preez.

Replacements: Cutting, Black, Palframan, Dodd, Lewis, Simpson, Searle, Lawrence.