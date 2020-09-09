Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Duhan van der Merwe has scored 11 tries for Richard Cockerill's Edinburgh this season

Edinburgh's Richard Cockerill says he is "a little bit surprised" after being named Pro14 coach of the year as winger Duhan van der Merwe was also voted players' player of the season.

The pair were the choice of their peers following nominations from club coaches, captains and vice-captains.

Edinburgh topped Conference B but lost to Ulster in the play-off semi-final.

"But I'm happy that it gives everybody recognition at Edinburgh Rugby," Cockerill said of his award.

"We've worked hard in the last three years to build what we're doing and, while it's always nice to be recognised for an individual award, it's very much a team effort. We were obviously hugely disappointed not to reach this year's Guinness Pro14 final, but we're determined as ever to bounce back and drive the club forward."

Van der Merwe, who joined Edinburgh after leaving Montpellier in summer 2017, is one of six players from the club named in the Pro14 Dream Team.

The South African-born 25-year-old, who scored 11 tries in 19 appearances and finished the season as the league's leader in metres made, defenders beaten and clean breaks, said he feels "privileged" to win the award.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I believe that I could achieve something this big and it's a brilliant feeling knowing that it was voted by the guys I face in the Guinness Pro14 week in, week out," he added.

"Getting an award like this is massive for me and hopefully highlights that the hard work I've put in throughout my career is starting to pay off."