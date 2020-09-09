Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Gloucester fans last attended a game at Kingsholm on 28 February, when the Cherry and Whites lost to Sale

Gloucester's game against Harlequins on Monday will be the second rugby union match to take part in the government pilot scheme allowing fans to attend sports events in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Around 2,700 fans saw Quins face Bath at The Stoop last Saturday.

A maximum of 1,000 supporters will be allowed inside Kingsholm for the Premiership game.

"We're absolutely delighted to have been selected to host a pilot event," chief executive Lance Bradley said. external-link

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) pilot scheme is due to continue despite the government restricting social gatherings to a maximum of six people from Monday.

However, DCMS has reduced the number of people that can attend sporting events to 1,000 following the increase in the number of positive coronavirus cases in the UK.