Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Siale Piutau and Andrew Kitchener (left) were both involved in the melee, as was Kitchener's brother Graham and Warriors captain Ted Hill (right)

Bristol Bears have appealed against captain Siale Piutau's three-match ban.

The Tonga international and Worcester's Andrew Kitchener were both given suspensions after accepting charges of striking an opponent during last Friday's Premiership match.

Bears coach Pat Lam has said he was "extremely frustrated" by the suspension, claiming Piutau only acted in self defence.

The hearing will be held at 17:45 BST on Thursday.

Piutau was sin-binned following the incident in the 79th minute of the game, while Kitchener was shown a red card.