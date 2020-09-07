Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dragons players have qualified for the 2020-21 European Champions Cup tournament

Dragons say they have now completed all negotiations with their playing squad regarding salaries.

In August 2020, the region announced they had put a resolution in place with all players accepting amended terms to their contract and a 25% reduction in salary over the next 12 months.

The region say the implementation process has now been completed.

Fly-half Sam Davies had been linked with a move away but had insisted he was happy to stay at Rodney Parade.

A Dragons statement read: "Dragons Rugby is pleased to confirm it has now finished the implementation process of the pay agreement with all its players.

"The region is now clear to fully focus on the upcoming European Challenge Cup quarter-final with Bristol Bears and the challenge of the 2020-21 season."