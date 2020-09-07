Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Fiji beat Georgia 45-10 at the 2019 Rugby World Cup

England, Wales and Ireland are set to face Georgia instead of Fiji in the autumn's new eight team tournament.

Fiji were originally drawn against England, Ireland and Wales, but that is expected to be altered following Japan's withdrawal and Georgia's expected inclusion.

Georgia are in line to swap pools with Fiji who are now set to be in a group alongside Scotland, France and Italy.

The tournament is due to start on 14 November with a 5 December final.

The competition's details are yet to be confirmed but it is being lined as a replacement for the scheduled autumn Test series after the Covid-19 restrictions initially prevented the southern hemisphere sides from travelling to Europe.

South Africa had also been linked with joining the tournament after Japan's withdrawal after World Rugby vice-chairman Bernard Laporte said they were in "advanced discussions" with the world champions.

Wales are due to face Ireland in Dublin on 14 November when England play Georgia before two "home" matches against Georgia and England for Wayne Pivac's side.

Wales will complete the 2020 Six Nations campaign with a rearranged match against Scotland on 31 October while England travel to face Italy and France host Ireland on the same day.

Ireland and Italy are in Six Nations action on 24 October, while Scotland and Wales have warm-up games lined up against Georgia and France on the same day. England will face Barbarians on 25 October at Twickenham.

No venues have been announced for Wales' autumn home games with the Principality Stadium continuing to be out of action as decommissioning takes places after its role as a Covid-19 field hospital.

The games against Scotland and England are in line to be held in London venues if crowds are permitted.

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United's football grounds are among the stadiums being considered alongside Twickenham.

West Ham's London Stadium is available for the Scotland match on 31 October, while the Tottenham Hotspur stadium is free on the final weekend of November for the England game.