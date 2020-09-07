McFarland arrived at Ulster after the province endured a troubled 2017-18 season

Pro14 final: Leinster v Ulster Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 12 September Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport website

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland says changing the public perception of the club was the most important task when he joined two years ago.

The season prior to McFarland's arrival was difficult on the field and disastrous off it for Ulster, who ended the season playing in front of considerably smaller crowds than what they were used to.

Now at the end of a second promising season under the new head coach, Ulster will meet Leinster in their first final since 2013 on Saturday in Dublin.

During the 2017-18 season, a high-profile trial culminated in former players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding both being acquitted of rape. Controversy over social media exchanges which came to light during the trial led to the pair's contracts being terminated by the IRFU and Ulster.

Attempts to ban news journalists from press conferences attracted more adverse headlines while two head coaches, Les Kiss and Jono Gibbes, stepped down from their positions.

"A lot of things have changed in the period, not least circumstance and context," said McFarland, who has been credited with driving the province's revival along with new chief executive Jonny Petrie, who replaced Shane Logan after he stepped down at the end of that season.

CEO Petrie arrived at Ulster at the beginning of 2019

"The 'annus horribilis' that was the year before was a lot to do with off-field stuff.

"There was a perception, because of the context that happened in that year that (people working for the club) didn't care.

"The perception was wrong. But the key thing was that everybody had to perceive.

"They had to look in and say 'do you know what, I know that they care. I know that every inch on the pitch matters to these guys. That they're working non-stop to get there'.

"That perception was really important and because of context out of people's control, that disappeared over a six month period prior to me coming in."

'Silverware the only thing we want'

Ulster go into Saturday's Pro14 final as overwhelming underdogs against a Leinster side who are undefeated in all competitions this season.

McFarland's side twice fought back from a 12 point deficit in the second half to defeat Edinburgh and secure a significant knockout win.

Despite the underdog tag, McFarland has rejected the notion that the final is something of a free-hit for Ulster.

"We promised ourselves that our goal was to win silverware," he said.

"As hard as that is, as difficult as it's going to be, the fact that only one team can do it, that's what we said. It's the only thing we wanted.

"With that comes pressure, the pressure to perform to the level that you know you can. And also the pressure of the fact that if you lose there's a huge amount of pain afterwards.

"In sport if the losses don't hurt, the wins never mean as much.

"How can you possibly enjoy the heights of winning if you don't know the massive lows of losing?"