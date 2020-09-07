Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Worcester forward Andrew Kitchener was sent off in the last minute of Friday's 36-13 defeat by Bristol

Worcester's Andrew Kitchener and Bristol's Siale Piutau are to face an independent disciplinary panel on Monday after a melee in the Premiership match between the sides on Friday.

Lock Kitchener was sent off for his part and centre Piutau was sin-binned.

Kitchener's dismissal was for "punching or striking", with former Tonga player Piutau cited for the same offence.

The online panel will be chaired by Matthew Weaver, with Mitch Read and Chris Skaife also sitting.

England captain Owen Farrell is to face a disciplinary panel on Tuesday - he has been charged with making a dangerous tackle in Saracens' defeat by Wasps on Saturday, which saw the fly-half red-carded.