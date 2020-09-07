Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Former England skipper Chris Robshaw captains Harlequins, who have won just one of their past four Premiership games

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Wednesday, 9 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

London Irish make 14 changes after the defeat by Gloucester at the weekend as the Exiles try to avoid an eighth successive Premiership defeat.

Jack Cooke is named captain for the first time, while fellow flanker Josh Smart makes his Premiership debut.

Harlequins make 11 changes to the side beaten at home by Bath on Saturday.

Full-back Aaron Morris is set to make his 50th appearance for Quins, while South Africa centre Andre Esterhuizen could make his debut from the bench.

Quins start round 19 of the Premiership season in eighth, one place and eight points ahead of London Irish.

London Irish: Stokes; Norton, Neal, Cokanasiga, Hassell-Collins; Atkins, Meehan; Dell, Cornish, Hoskins, Donnell, Munga, Cooke (capt), Smart, Curtis-Harris.

Replacements: Atkins, Elrington, Chawatama, Nott, Moore-Aiono, Englefield, Macken, Homer.

Harlequins: Morris; Murley, Northmore, Lang, Earle; Smith, Steele; Garcia Botta, Baldwin, Kerrod, Lamb, Lewies, Lawday, Robshaw (capt), J Chisholm.

Replacements: Gray, Thomas, Collier, Hammond, White, Landajo, Esterhuizen, R Chisholm.

Referee: Matthew Carley.