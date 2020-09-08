Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Cornell du Preez scored the first of Worcester's two tries when they narrowly went down 22-21 at home to Bath at Sixways in February

Gallagher Premiership Venue: The Recreation Ground Date: Wednesday, 9 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Play-off hopefuls Bath seek a fifth win in six games since emerging from the Covid-19 lockdown as they host struggling Worcester at The Rec.

Josh McNally captains a team with 11 alterations to that which beat Harlequins 41-27 in Saturday's experimental crowd game at The Stoop.

Worcester also ring the changes, 14 of them, with lock Andrew Kitchener banned after being sent off against Bristol.

Samoa international wing Ed Fidow is fit for a first start since January.

Warriors have eight players out injured and centre Ollie Lawrence is the only player to keep his place from the home defeat by Bristol, as they face a Bath side who have two former Worcester players in their 23 - forward Mike Williams and No 10 Josh Matavesi.

Club captain Ted Hill is on the bench, and Bath have two of his fellow England internationals among their replacements - Jonathan Joseph and Sam Underhill.

Bath: de Glanville; Rokoduguni, Clark, Redpath, Hamer-Webb; Matavesi, Chudley; Boyce, Walker, Judge, McNally (capt), Stooke, Ellis, Reid, Mercer.

Replacements: Batty, Schoeman, Verden, Williams, Underhill, Green, Bailey, Joseph.

Worcester Warriors: Pennell; Fidow, Lawrence, Butler (capt), David; Searle, Kitto; Black, Cutting, Palframan, Clegg, Scott, Cox, Lewis, Dodd.

Replacements: Miller, Owen, J Morris, Hill, Williams, Simpson, van Breda, O Morris.