Sale Sharks began round 19 of the Premiership campaign in second place

Gallagher Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Wednesday, 9 September Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Sale make 14 changes from the victory over Leicester as the Sharks continue their bid for a home play-off tie.

Number eight Daniel du Preez is the sole survivor, while fellow South African forward Cobus Wiese is set to make his debut from the bench.

Relegated Saracens name an entirely new starting XV from the side which was beaten by Wasps on Saturday.

Owen Farrell faces a disciplinary hearing for his red card for his high hit on Wasps' Charlie Atkinson.

Scotland centre Duncan Taylor makes his first appearance since February following an injury lay-off.

Robin Hislop could make his Premiership debut after joining Sarries on loan from Doncaster Knights.

Sale Sharks: Hammersley; Roebuck, S James, Hill, Reed; R du Preez, Cliff; Morozov, Langdon, John, Postlethwaite, Phillips, Neild, B Curry (capt), D du Preez.

Replacements: Ashman, Rodd, Cooper-Woolley, Wiese, J-L du Preez, de Klerk, Curtis, Doherty.

Saracens: Obatoyinbo; Morris, Taylor, Socino, Segun; Manu Vunipola, Whiteley; Crean, Woolstencroft (capt), Clarey, Kpoku, Hunter-Hill, Clark, Reffell, Christie.

Replacements: Pifeleti, Hislop, Ibuanokpe, Boon, Venter, Day, Hooley, Sloan.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys.