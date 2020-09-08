Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Leicester Tigers came up with two second-half tries in February to beat Wasps 18-9 but Wednesday's starting line-up is much changed

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Wednesday, 9 September Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Premiership top four challengers Wasps have prop Kieran Brookes back after four games out with a shoulder injury for the M69 derby with Leicester.

Teenage Alfie Barbeary makes his first Premiership start at blindside flanker.

Leicester are captained by England prop Ellis Genge as they look for only their second win since the league returned.

England scrum-half Ben Youngs is on the bench, while lock Cameron Henderson makes his first start since arriving in the Tigers' massive summer overhaul.

Ben White is the only survivor from Leicester's 18-9 win over Wasps at Welford Road in February.

Tigers ran in three tries in Saturday's 40-31 home defeat by Sale, when Wasps were 28-18 winners at already relegated reigning Premiership champions Saracens.

Leicester coach Steve Borthwick:

"With a short turnaround, we have made changes and provided opportunities for some players who did not feature against Sale.

"Ellis has been brilliant in the build-up this week, leading the group, who have earned the privilege of representing the club on Wednesday and, as with all Tigers teams, need to deliver a performance the club and our supporters are proud of.

"Wasps have shown good form since the season resumed. But we have made strong steps on this journey so far and need to continue progressing as a group, every game and every day at training."

Wasps: Minozzi; Kibirige, Fekitoa, Mills, Watson; Umaga, Robson; West, Oghre, Brookes, Launchbury (capt), Gaskell, Barbeary, Young, Shields.

Replacements: Cruse, McIntyre, Toomaga-Allen, Douglas, J Willis, Wolstenholme, Gopperth, Spink.

Leicester: Worth; Potter, Kelly, Porter, Simmons; Henry, White, Genge (capt), Kerr, Leatigaga, Henderson, Enever, Chessum, Smith, Coghlan.

Replacements: Clare, Gigena, Heyes, Wells, Lewis, B Youngs, McPhillips, Forsyth.