Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Former England back Billy Twelvetrees returns for Gloucester

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Wednesday, 9 September Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Exeter Chiefs boss Rob Baxter continues to rotate his squad, with only centre Tom Hendrickson keeping his place in the starting XV following Friday's win at Northampton Saints.

Ian Whitten moves to the wing because Wales' Alex Cuthburt is out injured.

Gloucester have changed their entire team following their victory over London Irish.

Billy Twelvetrees captains the side from full-back, while Charlie Sharples and Matt Banahan are also back.

Exeter Chiefs: Hogg; Nowell, Slade, Hendrickson, Whitten; Simmonds (capt), Maunder; Moon, Cowan-Dickie, Williams, Gray, Hill, Ewers, Vermeulen, Simmonds.

Replacements: Yeandle, Hepburn, Francis, Skinner, Kirsten, Hidalgo-Clyne, Steenson, Devoto.

Gloucester: Hudson; Sharples, Trinder, Seabrook, Banahan; Twelvetrees (capt), Chapman; Fourie, Walker, Ford-Robinson, Beckett, Drake, Gray, Reid, Ackermann.

Replacements: Gleave, Seville, Knight, Jordan, Crane, Simpson, Barton, Morgan.