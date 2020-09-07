Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Semi Radradra has scored one try in four appearances for Bristol since the Fiji international joined the club this summer

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ashton Gate Stadium Date: Tuesday, 8 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Bristol Bears make eight changes after Friday's bonus-point win at Worcester, with Siale Piutau due to captain the side subject to a disciplinary hearing.

Pat Lam's men begin round 19 of the campaign third in the table, two points behind second-placed Sale.

Northampton name a youthful side with 15 changes from their defeat by leaders Exeter Chiefs last time out.

Scrum-half Tom James makes his first start for the Saints, who are looking to avoid a fourth straight defeat.

The visitors are 10 points off the play-off places with only four matches of the regular season remaining.

Piutau faces a disciplinary panel on Monday after being shown a yellow card n the final minute of the victory over Worcester.

The Tonga centre was involved in a clash with Andrew Kitchener, which saw the Warriors forward sent off.

Bristol Bears: C Piutau; O'Conor, Radradra, S Piutau (capt), Leiua; Sheedy, Uren; Woolmore, Thacker, Sinckler, Attwood, Joyce, Vui, Earl, Hughes.

Replacements: Capon, Y Thomas, McCabe, Luatua, D Thomas, Cook, Malins, Morahan.

Northampton Saints: Freeman; Olowofela, Dingwall, Francis, Naiyaravoro; Grayson, James; Hobbs-Awoyemi, Haywood, Painter, Moon, Isiekwe, Gibson, Ludlam (capt), Adendorff.

Replacements: Marshall, Auterac, Garside, Bean, Uru, Taylor, Bird-Tulloch, Gillespie.

Referee: Tom Foley.