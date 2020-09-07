Premiership: Bristol Bears v Northampton Saints
|Gallagher Premiership
|Venue: Ashton Gate Stadium Date: Tuesday, 8 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website
Bristol Bears make eight changes after Friday's bonus-point win at Worcester, with Siale Piutau due to captain the side subject to a disciplinary hearing.
Pat Lam's men begin round 19 of the campaign third in the table, two points behind second-placed Sale.
Northampton name a youthful side with 15 changes from their defeat by leaders Exeter Chiefs last time out.
Scrum-half Tom James makes his first start for the Saints, who are looking to avoid a fourth straight defeat.
The visitors are 10 points off the play-off places with only four matches of the regular season remaining.
Piutau faces a disciplinary panel on Monday after being shown a yellow card n the final minute of the victory over Worcester.
The Tonga centre was involved in a clash with Andrew Kitchener, which saw the Warriors forward sent off.
Bristol Bears: C Piutau; O'Conor, Radradra, S Piutau (capt), Leiua; Sheedy, Uren; Woolmore, Thacker, Sinckler, Attwood, Joyce, Vui, Earl, Hughes.
Replacements: Capon, Y Thomas, McCabe, Luatua, D Thomas, Cook, Malins, Morahan.
Northampton Saints: Freeman; Olowofela, Dingwall, Francis, Naiyaravoro; Grayson, James; Hobbs-Awoyemi, Haywood, Painter, Moon, Isiekwe, Gibson, Ludlam (capt), Adendorff.
Replacements: Marshall, Auterac, Garside, Bean, Uru, Taylor, Bird-Tulloch, Gillespie.
Referee: Tom Foley.
