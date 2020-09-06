Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Owen Farrell waited to apologise to Wasps' replacement Charlie Atkinson before leaving the field

England captain Owen Farrell is to face a disciplinary panel following his red card for Saracens for a high tackle in Saturday's 28-18 home defeat by Wasps.

The 28-year-old fly-half was sent off on 61 minutes by referee Christophe Ridley for his challenge on Wasps replacement full-back Charlie Atkinson.

He has now been charged with making a dangerous tackle, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.13.

He will appear on Tuesday evening in front of an independent panel.

Farrell is now at risk of missing next Sunday's meeting between reigning Premiership champions Sarries and this season's runaway leaders Exeter, as well as the European Champions Cup quarter-final against Leinster on Saturday, 19 September.

The three-man panel, chaired by European Professional Club Rugby independent panel chairman Mike Hamlin, could factor in Farrell's contrition following the incident.

He stood at the side of the pitch at Allianz Park until Atkinson was able to walk off, before offering his hand in apology.

Atkinson had only been on the field for eight minutes as a replacement for Rob Miller.