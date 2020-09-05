Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Jones is preparing for the restart of the Six Nations next month

England head coach Eddie Jones will act as a consultant for San Diego Legion in USA's Major League Rugby (MLR).

Jones, who is contracted with England until the end of the 2023 World Cup, also holds a similar role with Japanese side Suntory Sungoliath.

The Rugby Football Union say they were "fully consulted from the onset".

A spokesperson confirmed to the BBC that the RFU "has agreed to Eddie acting as a coaching consultant for San Diego Legion".

The RFU says Jones' new job is "not in conflict with RFU commitments in any way", adding that his England role "takes priority."

The 2020 MLR season was called off in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, with the new season set to start in February 2021.

San Diego are co-coached by former Scotland lock Scott Murray, and have recruited former England captain Chris Robshaw to their roster for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.