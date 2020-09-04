Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Saracens face Wasps in their next Premiership fixture on Saturday

Saracens have signed Doncaster Knights loose-head prop Robin Hislop on loan until the end of the Premiership season.

The 28-year-old former Edinburgh player joins as front-row cover for Eroni Mawi and Ralph Adams-Hale.

He has also spent time with Rotherham Titans and Ayr prior to joining Doncaster in 2018.

Sarries, already relegated to the Championship, have five top-flight fixtures left this campaign.