Robin Hislop: Saracens sign Doncaster Knights prop on loan

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Saracens
Saracens face Wasps in their next Premiership fixture on Saturday

Saracens have signed Doncaster Knights loose-head prop Robin Hislop on loan until the end of the Premiership season.

The 28-year-old former Edinburgh player joins as front-row cover for Eroni Mawi and Ralph Adams-Hale.

He has also spent time with Rotherham Titans and Ayr prior to joining Doncaster in 2018.

Sarries, already relegated to the Championship, have five top-flight fixtures left this campaign.

Top Stories

Featured