Robin Hislop: Saracens sign Doncaster Knights prop on loan
Saracens have signed Doncaster Knights loose-head prop Robin Hislop on loan until the end of the Premiership season.
The 28-year-old former Edinburgh player joins as front-row cover for Eroni Mawi and Ralph Adams-Hale.
He has also spent time with Rotherham Titans and Ayr prior to joining Doncaster in 2018.
Sarries, already relegated to the Championship, have five top-flight fixtures left this campaign.