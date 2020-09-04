Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ulster beat Edinburgh on their last trip to Murrayfield in April 2019

Pro14 semi-final: Edinburgh v Ulster Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 5 September Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website

Billy Burns, Louis Ludik and Alan O'Connor are back in the Ulster team for the Pro14 semi-final against an Edinburgh side making eight changes.

Fly-half Burns returns to captain the visitors at Murrayfield, while Ludik starts on the wing and O'Connor slots into the second row.

Scotland lock Grant Gilchrist will make his 150th appearance for Edinburgh as one of their eight changes.

The winners will face Leinster or Munster in the decider.

Scotland stars Mark Bennett, Rory Sutherland, Stuart McInally, WP Nel and Ben Toolis also return to the Edinburgh starting XV along with experienced half-back pairing Jaco van der Walt and Nic Groom.

Home head coach Richard Cockerill said: "We want to go as far as we can and test ourselves to see how good we are. If we're good enough, we'll win and, if we're not, we'll get exactly what we deserve.

"As a club, we've been building to this point and I'm hoping those experiences of the last three seasons will come to fruition on Saturday night. It's about knowing how to play knockout rugby and not playing an exhibition.

"Ulster are a great side. We look forward to the challenge and we know at the pressure moments we need to deliver. This is new territory for us. We're capable - if we get things right - to get to a final and see how good we can be."

Full-back Jacob Stockdale and winger Rob Lyttle complete the Ulster back three along with Ludik - while, for the third game in succession, James Hume and Stuart McCloskey will pair up in midfield.

Alan O'Connor, Billy Burns and Louis Ludik return for Saturday's semi-final

John Cooney will line up alongside Burns in the half-back positions. The front row is unchanged from the game against Leinster, with Rob Herring retaining his starting berth at hooker, as well as Eric O'Sullivan and Tom O'Toole at loosehead and tighthead props respectively.

O'Connor is the only change to the pack and comes in to join Sam Carter in the second row. Matthew Rea and Jordi Murphy have been named as the flankers with Marcell Coetzee packing down at number eight.

Edinburgh: Blair Kinghorn; Darcy Graham; Mark Bennett, Chris Dean, Duhan van der Merwe, Jaco van der Walt, Nic Groom; Rory Sutherland, Stuart McInally (capt), WP Nel, Ben Toolis, Grant Gilchrist, Magnus Bradbury, Hamish Watson, Viliame Mata.

Replacements: Mike Willemse, Pierre Schoeman, Simon Berghan, Andrew Davidson, Jamie Ritchie, Charlie Shiel, Nathan Chamberlain, George Taylor.

Ulster: Jacob Stockdale; Louis Ludik, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Rob Lyttle; Billy Burns (capt), John Cooney; Eric O'Sullivan, Rob Herring, Tom O'Toole, Alan O'Connor, Sam Carter, Matthew Rea, Jordi Murphy, Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: John Andrew, Jack McGrath, Marty Moore, Kieran Treadwell, Sean Reidy, Alby Mathewson, Ian Madigan, Michael Lowry.