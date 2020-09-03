Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harlequins have so far played their home games behind closed doors since the Premiership season restarted in August

The success of a test event which will see a limited number of fans attend Harlequins' match against Bath is in England Rugby's interest, says Quins' chief executive Laurie Dalrymple.

As part of the government's pilot scheme 2,700 fans can attend Saturday's Premiership game at the Stoop.

Meanwhile, the RFU hopes to allow 20,000 fans into Twickenham as England host a Barbarians side in October.

The two grounds are less than a mile apart, on different sides of the A316.

"It's in their interest that we would try and get this event out the door successfully in a community that sits in the shadow of rugby headquarters," Dalrymple said.

"Having said that, I think we showed in our original submission to DCMS [Department of Culture, Media and Sport] along with all the other clubs in the Premiership that we have the ability and we have the team and the professionalism, to deliver this event."

The Quins boss has credited the RFU as being "extremely supportive" of the event, sharing due diligence and working together with Richmond Council.

At the end of August, Murrayfield became the first rugby ground in the United Kingdom to host fans since coronavirus restrictions were brought in place, for the Pro 14 match where Glasgow beat Edinburgh 15-3.

Dalrymple also disclosed to BBC Radio 5 Live that Harlequins have already started the process of applying for another event if Saturday is a success.

"I've already put the wheels in motion to have another one," he continued.

"We've certainly made contact with DCMS, if we assume that this is going to be successful, what's the approval process."

The agreed capacity for the event is 3,500 and that includes all players, support staff, administrators, groundstaff and sponsors.

Nearly 2,700 tickets were made available to club members and Harlequins have sold these out, and have a waiting list.

Changes for fans attending on Saturday include electronic non-transferable tickets, advance health screening, photo ID checks, prescribed gate and arrival times and a phone app to have food and drink delivered to their seats.