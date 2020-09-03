Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

The sides met in a brilliant, and fiery, encounter two weeks ago

Pro14 semi-final: Leinster v Munster Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Friday, 4 September Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Leinster boss Leo Cullen has made 12 changes as his side returns to full strength for Friday's Pro14 semi-final against Munster.

Hugo Keenan, Devin Toner and Will Connors are the only players to retain their place from the team that defeated Ulster last weekend.

Munster, who secured their place in the last four by beating Connacht on Sunday, make three changes to their pack with Stephen Archer, Billy Holland and Jack O'Donoghue returning to the starting line-up.

While the backline remains unchanged for a third successive week, full-back Mike Haley has recovered from a calf injury and is set for his first appearance since rugby's return having been named among the replacements.

The sides met two weeks ago in a terrific encounter in which reigning champions Leinster edged out their provincial rivals by two points.

Cullen's side remain undefeated this season and enjoyed the luxury of being able to rest their key players last weekend having already secured qualification.

Will Connors keeps his place in Leinster's back row having impressed against Ulster last weekend

Flanker Connors has been rewarded for an excellent performance against Ulster and stays in the back row at the expense of Ireland international Josh van der Flier.

Keenan is the only back to retain his place from last week as Cullen reverts to his strongest available selection, which sees Jonathan Sexton return to captain the side at fly-half.

Requiring a win to secure second place in Conference B, Munster were at full strength for their big win over Connacht on Sunday meaning their players will have to cope with a five-day turnaround going into their biggest game of the season.

Having exited the European Champions Cup the Pro14 is the province's only shot at silverware this season.

Thirteen of the side that started against Leinster two weeks ago are again named in the XV with Tadhg Beirne replacing the injury RG Snyman and Jeremy Loughman coming into the front row in place of James Cronin.

Leinster: Larmour; Keenan, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; Sexton (c), McGrath; Healy, R Kelleher, Porter, Toner, Fardy; Doris, Connors, Conan.

Replacements: Cronin, E Byrne, Bent, Baird, Van der Flier, Gibson-Park, R Byrne, O'Loughlin.

Munster: Daly; Conway, Farrell, de Allende, Earls; Hanrahan, Murray; Loughman, N Scannell, Archer; Beirne, Holland; O'Mahony (c), O'Donoghue, Stander.

Replacements: O'Byrne, Cronin, Ryan, Wycherley, Cloete, Casey, R Scannell, Haley.