Ken Owens has played 77 times for Wales

Scarlets have appointed Wales and British and Irish Lions hooker Ken Owens as their first players' representative to their board.

Owens made his 250th appearance for the west Wales region in their Pro14 win at Dragons last weekend.

The 33-year-old is preparing to captain the region for a seventh season.

"It is great the Scarlets have recognised the players should have a voice and also a vote in the decisions that affect them," said Owens.

"I am looking forward to working together with the board for the good of the Scarlets and the region."

Scarlets' players have recently agreed a 12-month 25% pay cut because of the coronavirus pandemic and had to overcome talk of a failed merger with the Ospreys in 2019.

"We feel it is crucial that the players have a voice and a vote in the decision-making process," said Scarlets executive chairman Simon Muderack.

Owens enjoyed time away after ‘non-stop’ five years

"We have always had a strong relationship with our players and having a player as part of our Board will only strengthen that bond.

"We have a mantra of 'one team, one club', and inviting a player to have a say in our decision-making is a big part of that.

"Covid-19 has brought the Scarlets even closer together as a family — the region, community, supporters, staff and players.

"It is important we maintain transparency and honesty in how we move forward and there is also a common purpose with everyone sharing the same values.

"The players have bought into this and decided Ken would represent them on the board. He has already attended meetings and will have a vote on behalf of the squad."