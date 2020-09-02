Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

TJ Harris featured seven times for Wasps during 2018-19 prior to leaving for Jersey

Wasps have re-signed hooker TJ Harris on a short-term loan deal from Championship side Jersey.

The 26-year-old, who joined theisland side after two years with Wasps between 2017-2019, will be available to play in Saturday's match against Saracens at Allianz Park.

Head coach Lee Blackett said Harris "has proven quality" and will "fit in straight away".

Wasps are currently fourth in the Premiership table.