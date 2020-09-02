TJ Harris: Wasps sign Jersey hooker on short-term loan deal
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Wasps have re-signed hooker TJ Harris on a short-term loan deal from Championship side Jersey.
The 26-year-old, who joined theisland side after two years with Wasps between 2017-2019, will be available to play in Saturday's match against Saracens at Allianz Park.
Head coach Lee Blackett said Harris "has proven quality" and will "fit in straight away".
Wasps are currently fourth in the Premiership table.