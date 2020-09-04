Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Mark Atkinson returns to the Gloucester side at inside centre

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Stadium Date: Saturday, 5 September Kick-off: 16:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Gloucester make five changes from the side that beat Leicester Tigers.

Lloyd Evans and Stephen Varney come into the half-back positions, Mark Atkinson replaces Billy Twelvetrees at inside centre, and forwards Franco Morais and Jack Clement start.

London Irish forward Agustin Creevy is again picked at hooker after scoring a try on his debut last week.

Scottish flanker Blair Cowan captains an Irish side who are ninth in the Premiership.

Gloucester: Woodward; Thorley, Harris, Atkinson, May; Evans, Varney; Rapava-Ruskin, Marais, Balmain, Slater, Garvey, Clement, Ludlow, Polledri.

Replacements: Singleton, Fourie, Stanley, Ackermann, Reid, Simpson, Twelvetrees, Rees-Zammit.

London Irish: Homer; Loader, Williams, Hepetema, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, Phipps; Elrington, Creevy, Kepu, Nott, de Chaves, Rogerson, Cowan, Tuisue.

Replacements: Cornish, Goodrick-Clarke, Hoskins, Cooke, Donnell, Meehan, Neal, Stokes.