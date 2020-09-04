Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Manu Tuilagi made two appearances for Leicester during the 2019-20 season prior to his move to Sale in July

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Welford Road Date: Saturday, 5 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Manu Tuilagi will start for Sale Sharks when they face Leicester Tigers, the first time the England centre has played against his former side since leaving Welford Road in July.

The 29-year-old departed after failing to agree terms on an amended contract.

Leicester make 13 changes for the visit of their second-placed opponents in round 18 of the Premiership season.

Tomas Lavanini and Charlie Clare are the only players to remain in their XV from Sunday's loss to Gloucester.

Sale, who thrashed Bristol last time around, exchange Ben Curry for his brother Tom in their line-up as Jono Ross returns to captain the side.

The fixture will be the first time a Tuilagi brother has started a fixture for the visiting team at Leicester since 2010.

Leicester: Steward; Williams, Taute, Scott; Nadolo, Ford (capt); Youngs, Genge, Clare, Cole, Lavanini, Green, Wells, Wallace, Liebenberg.

Replacements: Kerr, Gigena, Leatigaga, Henderson, Taufafa, White, Henry, Porter.

Sale: L James; Solomona, Tuilagi, van Rensburg; Yarde, MacGinty; de Klerk, Oosthuizen, van der Merwe, Cooper-Woolley, JL du Preez, de Jager, Ross (capt), Curry, D du Preez.

Replacements: Ashman, Morozov, John, Neild, Postlethwaite, Quirke, S James, Reed.