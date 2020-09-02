Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Chris Robshaw will lead out Harlequins against Bath

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday, 5 September Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Harlequins have made three changes for the visit of Bath in the Premiership, a game that will be watched by up to 3,500 supporters at The Stoop.

Glen Young, Ben Tapuai and Brett Herron all come in, with fly-half Marcus Smith among those to miss out.

Bath boss Stuart Hooper has made five changes, including a first start since the opening game of the season for Miles Reid.

England wing Semesa Rokoduguni also comes back in.

Harlequins: Brown; Ashton, Marchant, Tapuai, Earle; Herron, Care; Marler, Baldwin, Kerrod, Symons, Young, Robshaw (capt), Evans, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Gray, Garcia Botta, Collier, Lewies, Lawday, Landajo, Lang, Lasike.

Bath: Watson; Rokoduguni, Joseph, Redpath, McConnochie; Priestland, Spencer; Obano, Dunn, Stuart, Stooke, Ewels (capt), Bayliss, Reid, Faletau.

Replacements: Walker, Boyce, Judge, McNally, Ellis, Chudley, Matavesi, De Glanville.