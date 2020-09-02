Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alex Goode signed a new Saracens deal last month but will spend next season on loan in Japan

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Allianz Park Date: Saturday, 5 September Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Saracens full-back Alex Goode will make his 300th club appearance after being named in the XV at Allianz Park.

England fly-half Owen Farrell returns and the hosts' other change sees Tim Swinson come into the second row.

Wasps skipper Jimmy Gopperth will reach a milestone of his own as he plays his 100th game for the club.

Centre Juan de Jongh has recovered from injury to start while hooker TJ Harris is named among the replacements after rejoining the club earlier this week.

Mark McCall's already-relegated Sarries have won their past three Premiership games while Wasps hold the final play-off spot after their win at Bath last time out.

Saracens: Goode; Lewington, Daly, Barritt (capt), Maitland; Farrell, Davies; Barrington, George, Koch, Itoje, Swinson, Rhodes, Wray, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Pifeleti, Crean, Clarey, Hunter-Hill, Reffell, Whiteley, Morris, Obatoyinbo.

Wasps: Miller; Odogwu, De Jongh, Le Bourgeois, Bassett; Gopperth (capt); Vellacott; B Harris, Cruse, Alo, Rowlands, Cardall, Willis, Morris, Vailanu.

Replacements: TJ Harris, McIntyre, Owlett, Vukasinovic, Curran, Wolstenholme, Atkinson, Simonds.