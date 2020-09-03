Premiership: Northampton Saints v Exeter Chiefs
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
|Gallagher Premiership
|Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Friday, 4 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website
Dan Biggar and Courtney Lawes have been recalled to the starting line-up as Northampton make 11 changes for the visit of Premiership leaders Exeter.
Teimana Harrison captains Saints as director of rugby Chris Boyd opts for a completely fresh pack following Sunday's defeat by Harlequins.
Exeter boss Rob Baxter has overhauled his starting XV after Sunday's nine-try win against Worcester.
Corey Baldwin is named on the wing for what will be his Chiefs debut.
Northampton Saints: Furbank; Tuala, Proctor, Hutchinson, Collins; Biggar, Taylor; Van Wyk, Fish, Franks, Ribbans, Ratuniyarawa, Lawes, Tonks, Harrison (capt).
Replacements: Matavesi, Auterac, Hill, Isiekwe, Adendorff, Mitchell, Francis, Naiyaravoro.
Exeter Chiefs: Hodge; O'Flaherty, Dollman, Hendrickson, Baldwin; Steenson, Hidalgo-Clyne; Hepburn, Yeandle (capt), Francis, Dennis, Skinner, Kirsten, Lonsdale, Armand.
Replacement: Innard, Keast, Petch, Price, Capstick, Snow, Skinner, Wyatt.
