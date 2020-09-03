Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Melani Nanai apologised for his no-arms tackle on Jonny May in Worcester's loss to Gloucester which saw him banned for three games

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sixways Stadium Date: Friday, 4 September Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Worcester Warriors will welcome full-back Melani Nanai back from suspension as they take on Bristol Bears in the Premiership on Friday.

Nanai was banned for three games for a no-arms tackle on Jonny May in their defeat by Gloucester on 15 August.

Meanwhile, Bristol boss Pat Lam makes 13 changes from the side that were defeated 40-7 by Sale on Saturday.

Just Ed Holmes and Siale Piutau remain in the starting XV as Steven Luatua captains them at Sixways.

Worcester Warriors: Nanai; Howe, Lawrence, Venter Heward; Weir, Hougaard; Waller, Annett, Schonert, Bresler, Kitchener, Hill (capt), Kvesic, du Preez.

Replacements: Miller, Black, Palframan, Kitchener, Cox, Simpson, Searle, Beck.

Bristol Bears: Piutau; Morahan, Radradra, Piutau, Purdy; Sheedy, Randall; Lahiff, Byrne, Sinckler, Holmes, Vui, Luatua (capt), Thomas, Hughes.

Replacements: Thacker, Woolmore, Afoa, Joyce, Earl, Uren, Lloyd, O'Conor.