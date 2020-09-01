Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Conor Gilsenan's final game came in a Challenge Cup win against Bayonne in November

London Irish flanker Conor Gilsenan has retired from the sport through injury.

The Irishman, 27, made more than 70 appearances for the Premiership club after joining from Leinster in 2014.

Gilsenan played five times for the Exiles this season, in the Premiership Rugby Cup and European Challenge Cup, his final game coming in November.