Logovi'i Mulipola: Newcastle Falcons re-sign Gloucester prop for 2020-21 season
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Newcastle Falcons have re-signed prop Logovi'i Mulipola for the 2020-21 season.
The 33-year-old Samoa international is currently with Gloucester on a short-term deal.
He spent the previous two seasons with the Falcons, helping them to secure promotion from the Championship in 2019-20.
Director of rugby Dean Richards said it was "great news" the former Leicester player would be returning to the club.