Logovi'i Mulipola has played 33 international matches for Samoa

Newcastle Falcons have re-signed prop Logovi'i Mulipola for the 2020-21 season.

The 33-year-old Samoa international is currently with Gloucester on a short-term deal.

He spent the previous two seasons with the Falcons, helping them to secure promotion from the Championship in 2019-20.