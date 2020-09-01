Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Greg Bateman made Leicester history by playing in all front-row positions during the 2016/17 season.

Dragons have signed prop Greg Bateman who will join up with Dean Ryan's men with immediate effect after leaving Leicester.

The 31-year-old has had previous playing spells with Exeter Chiefs and London Welsh.

Bateman was born in Surrey and having represented England at age-group level, he is also understood to qualify for Wales through his grandmother.

"I'm excited to get started with Dragons." said Bateman.

"Having spoken to Dean, there is a very clear path and vision for the region and I'm really keen to be a part of it.

"It's a new challenge for me. I've played against lots of Guinness Pro14 teams before and I'm now looking forward to being part of a really strong competition.

"It's clearly an exciting time to be a Dragon. You can feel the positivity around the region and I can't wait to now throw myself into the set-up."

Bateman is available for the Challenge Cup quarter-final against Bristol on 18 September.

He left Welford Road in July 2020 after 92 Leicester appearances in six seasons, failing to agree new terms under a reduced salary cap after finances were hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bateman joins recent new recruits Jamie Roberts, Nick Tompkins, Jonah Holmes and Joe Maksymiw at Rodney Parade.

"We're pleased to welcome Greg to our region and look forward to him making a big impact in our environment," said Dean Ryan, Director of Dragons Rugby.

"He is vastly experienced from his time in the English Premiership and he will intensify competition for places up front while helping our young front row players develop."

Bateman's international eligibility lies with his Welsh grandmother, who had legally adopted his mother but, under old World Rugby regulations, he was ineligible to play for Wales.