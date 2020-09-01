Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Nigel Davies played 29 times for Wales between 1988 and 1997

Ex-Wales coach Nigel Davies believes his experience of different roles within Welsh rugby sets him apart from his rivals in the election for a place on the governing body's National Council.

Ieuan Evans and former Wales centre Davies will stand against Welsh Rugby Union chairman Gareth Davies.

Davies feels the positions he has held in the Welsh game would serve him well if elected.

"That sets me apart," said Davies.

"I have a different background to other candidates."

Ex-Wales wing Evans and Nigel Davies lost out to John Manders in the last ballot in July 2020, while Gareth Davies is standing to be a National Council member for a third term and was initially elected chairman in October 2014.

Nigel Davies represented his country across nine years and was appointed Wales head coach in 2007 for one game before holding the same role at Scarlets for four years.

He has also served as Merthyr's chief executive and says he has developed skills working outside rugby.

"I have worked at all levels of the game and that gives me a good understanding on how each element works," said Davies.

"Also going into the environment of the WRU, you need people to understand rugby and how it works.

"When it comes to tough conversations that need to be had, you have to have people to talk with experience and depth of knowledge and I think that sets me apart from the other candidates.

"I have had a career outside of rugby and I am working in change management with large organisations which is where we are with the WRU."

The candidates are voted for by more than 300 member clubs and while Gareth Davies is playing the stability card, Nigel Davies believes change is needed.

"It is evident we need drastic change quickly," he added.

"A lot of the clubs I have spoken to during this process feel slightly disengaged from the union that represents them.

"We have real issues with participation and we need to drive our community games, which is the bedrock of our game, much harder than it is.

"The one thing that scares me the most is how we have gone away from the core values of our game. If that dies then rugby in Wales will die.

"So a large proportion of our clubs I have spoken to feel there is a need for change and don't feel their union is supporting them.

"We have to set a short, medium and long-term vision and generate a plan that embraces the whole of Welsh rugby, communities, clubs, regions, national team, players, coaches and supporters.

"We are constantly firefighting which is an indication within organisations the true issues and causes are not being addressed."

Davies also stresses the financial viability of Wales having four professional teams must be addressed honestly and why appointing an unelected chairman of the WRU would be undemocratic and weaken accountability.

He also points to money spent by the WRU on coaching programmes but Wales and Cardiff Blues, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets all have imported head coaches.

The ballot is open until 11 September with the successful candidate taking their place on their council at the WRU annual general meeting in late October.