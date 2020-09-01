Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Saracens were top of the Premier 15s table when the 2019-20 season was ended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic

Top-flight women's rugby in England is a step closer to returning after the Rugby Football Union announced that Premier 15s clubs can commence Stage Two training from Tuesday.

Teams can train in small groups or teams while continuing to reduce the risk of face-to-face contact.

Players do not have to be tested for coronavirus but will have temperature checks and must follow hygiene rules.

It is thought the RFU is hoping the 2020-21 season will start in October.

However, it is unknown if the league's resumption will come before or after the completion of the Women's Six Nations - with England set to complete their campaign in the competition on 31 October.

England's women will stay with their Premier 15s clubs throughout most of September as the RFU makes plans for them to return to the national team camp for their autumn fixtures.

The 2019-20 Premier 15s season was declared null and void in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the nation being in lockdown, the RFU did announce that Sale and Exeter were successful in winning places in the league, replacing Richmond and Firwood Waterloo Ladies.

The league is still without a title sponsor after it was announced in May that crisps brand Tyrells would not be renewing its three-year deal.