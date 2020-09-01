Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ulster have injury concerns over Jordi Murphy, Jacob Stockdale and Stuart McCloskey ahead of Saturday's Pro14 semi-final against Edinburgh.

Flanker Murphy suffered concussion during last Saturday's three-try defeat by Leinster in Dublin and will follow return to play protocols.

The province also confirmed that Stockdale, who was playing at full-back, and centre McCloskey are being monitored after suffering contusions.

Ulster face Edinburgh at Murrayfield.

Dan McFarland's side go into the last-four contest on the back of two defeats from two games since the Pro14's return, having lost to Connacht at the Aviva Stadium the weekend before last.

Saturday's loss to Leinster was by 28-10, with Rob Herring scoring a try as Ulster were unable to prevent their opponents securing their 22nd consecutive win.

Ulster's build-up to the Leinster match was disrupted when training had to be stood down last Monday after a group of players in the academy squad tested positive for Covid-19.