Players featuring in the Scotland women and Sevens teams will take a pay cut

Professional players in Scotland have agreed to pay reductions with Scottish Rugby.

The players' union, Rugby Players Scotland, held talks with the SRU as the organisation reduces costs amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Those affected could be reimbursed if certain revenue targets are hit this season.

A joint statement said the deal reduces spending "while minimising financial hardship" for players.

The SRU employs about 150 male and female players for Glasgow Warriors, Edinburgh, Scotland Sevens, the Scottish Rugby Academy and Scotland Women.

The players' union had previously accepted temporary pay cuts for its higher-earning members in April, after Scottish Rugby proposed reductions ranging from 10 to 25% over a five-month period, for all players earning more than £50,000.

The organisation estimates a potential drop in revenue of £18m for this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which could worsen if the 2021 Six Nations is disrupted.

"Against the backdrop of the significant economic impact of Covid-19, RPS entered discussions with Scottish Rugby to find a mechanism whereby its members' salaries would be subject to reduction, but their overall interests were protected," the statement continued.

"The discussions were conducted in a positive, open and constructive manner and both Scottish Rugby and RPS have agreed the specific financial details will remain confidential, with no further comment being made at this time."