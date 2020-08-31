Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Andy Forsyth scored two tries in his loan spell with Leicester earlier in the season

Leicester Tigers have signed centre Andy Forsyth and fly-half Rory Jennings on loan from Championship club Coventry for the rest of the season.

Forsyth, 29, came through the Tigers academy and had a previous loan spell back at Welford Road earlier this season, making eight appearances.

"Andy knows this club inside out," said direct of rugby Geordan Murphy.

Jennings, 24, began his career at Bath and joined Coventry from London Scottish in 2019.

"Rory has been impressive since joining the squad with Andy ahead of the season resuming last month and is a hungry, hard-working young man who adds to our squad on and off the pitch," added Murphy.

Leicester are 11th in the Premiership table, having won only one of their four games since the coronavirus pandemic interrupted the season.