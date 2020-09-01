Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales wing Josh Adams has scored six tries in seven games in his first season at Cardiff Blues after joining from Worcester

There have been a few welcome sights during Welsh rugby's return this month.

Among them was the return of Wales wing Josh Adams, who was back in full flight for Cardiff Blues and scored tries against Scarlets and Ospreys.

Adams had enjoyed a stellar spell as he established a reputation as one of world rugby's most lethal finishers with 14 tries in 24 internationals.

Ten of those tries have come in the past 10 Tests, including two hat-tricks, and Adams ended the 2019 World Cup as top scorer with seven.

Disaster then struck when the 25-year-old was forced off in agony against France in Wales' Six Nations defeat in February thanks to an ankle injury.

"From what I know there are four ligaments in the ankle and I snapped the top two," explained Adams.

"I've had two hard wires put in and a plate to hold it tight. It's a common injury in rugby boys and the success rate is good. I had a good surgeon and was well looked after."

Wales wing Josh Adams missed the Six Nations defeat against England in March 2020 after suffering an injured ankle against France

Rehabilitation has presented its own challenges thanks to coronavirus, with lockdown coming not long after Adams had surgery.

"It was my first real injury which required surgery and I had to do the rehab by myself in the house," Adams said.

"I was getting sent a schedule and what to do, but there was no hands-on work with the physios.

"The Blues looked after me well and gave me the right equipment to take home. I had all the tools and it was just about me doing it.

"It was a bit different, but I managed to get it done and when I came in, the ankle was good after we did all the checks.

"When it's day after day it can be difficult to motivate yourself and it could get depressing with the days all rolling into one, but I knew if I didn't get it right, I wouldn't have been able to play in these games.

"My motivation was to come back into training in the best shape so I could hit the ground running."

Adams was just glad to return to what he loves.

"We all knew there was light at the end of the tunnel and we had to stick at it," he added.

"The boys came back from five months refreshed and raring to go. I knew there was talk of dates and fixtures and as soon as they were announced it was all guns blazing for the first game.

"I've loved going out in the last two weeks. It's the longest players have gone without rugby, apart from injury."

Adams was part of the Cardiff Blues side who played in the final league game of the extended regular Pro14 season almost 12 months after the campaign began.

With the Arms Park still part of the Dragons Heart field hospital at the Principality Stadium, the Blues finished with a 'home' 29-20 win against Ospreys at Rodney Parade on the final weekend of August.

"It's been absolutely crazy, hasn't it?" said Adams.

"Everybody has worked hard behind the scenes and a lot of guys don't get enough credit. To get to this stage and be able to play a rugby game is fantastic.

"It was a long time coming and a lot of boys were chomping at the bit to play."

Adams and Josh Turnbull were the only Blues players to start the 32-12 loss against Scarlets and the Ospreys win.

"I was happy to go week on week and it's been nice to get some game time," said Adams.

"I'm feeling good but I wouldn't say I'm 100% myself yet. The more game time I get, the closer I'll get to that."

Adams will have to wait five weeks before his next competitive match but Wales coach Wayne Pivac will be happy with what he witnessed from his strike scorer.

Wales will complete the 2020 Six Nations with a game against Scotland on 31 October at a venue to be confirmed before an eight-nations tournament starting in November that has not been formally announced.

The new Pro14 season is due to start on the opening weekend of October, with no fixture list or precise format details currently in place as question marks remain over which, if any, South African sides will be involved.

This uncertainty does not faze Adams.

"There is a lot to be confirmed with dates, spectators and venues etc but what's ahead of us is exciting," said Adams.

"I am mad keen to play for Wales again wherever the matches are.

Josh Adams has scored test hat-tricks against Fiji and Italy

"At this point in time nobody really knows what's happening, it's day to day. We've just got to see what happens, but we all love playing for Wales."

Dates that are in the 2021 diary are the British and Irish Lions' summer tour of South Africa next July and August.

"It's not something I think about day to day," said Adams.

"I know what's ahead and what is at the end of next season, but it's important you play well for your club first and foremost and if you do that, you can take your form into the international arena.

"If you do that you put yourself in the best frame for the Lions. We'll see. There is a lot of rugby to be played.

"Hopefully I can stay fit and healthy and who knows?"