Stockdale has played with Saturday's opposite number Rob Kearney many times for Ireland

Pro14: Leinster v Ulster Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 29 August Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website

Ulster's Jacob Stockdale believes he will become a better all-round player if he continues to operate mostly at full-back this year.

Stockdale has found himself playing at 15 more regularly this season, despite establishing himself primarily as a winger for both Ulster and Ireland.

"It's something I'm keen to do, not because I have a real dying desire to play full-back but more because I think it will make me a better player all-round," said Stockdale, who will start there against Leinster on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has become a regular in the Ireland set-up since making his debut in 2017, but all of his starts have come on the wing.

On Saturday his opposite number will be Rob Kearney, who was Ireland's first choice full-back for a decade but has fallen out of favour since Andy Farrell took over as head coach following the 2019 World Cup.

"The experience I've gained on the wing has definitely helped me to play at full-back because I know what my wingers want from me if that makes sense," said Stockdale.

"A large part of that was definitely playing with Kearns, playing for Ireland and just realising what he did and the communication he gave me which made my life easier and a lot more comfortable.

Stockdale and Will Addison are two of Ulster's most versatile backs

"I like being involved in the game as much as I can and sometimes I feel like I maybe don't get as much action on the wing as I would like.

"Most back three players should, to be honest, be able to to switch between them.

"I'm a strong believer in versatility creates better player because you understand what they players around you want whenever you're playing in that position.

"You look at someone like (Ulster and Ireland teammate) Will Addison who can drop into 13, drop into full-back and play on the wing, like he played plenty of times on the wing for Sale."

'Energy and physicality the key against Leinster'

While Saturday's result will have no bearing on league standings, Ulster are seeking some momentum having been well off the pace against Connacht last week.

The northern province appeared unusually flat as they were deservedly beaten in Dublin, but players and coaches have vowed to bounce back before the knockout rugby begins next week.

"Once you get that energy and you get lads folding around the corner and setting early that has a knock-on effect on everything else because it makes your attack quality better," said Stockdale.

"We can slow down their ruck so you can get set quicker and you're not chasing the game.

"While we weren't great defensively, it is very easy fixes and it comes down to two major factors - energy and physicality."