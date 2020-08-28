Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Guinness Pro14: Munster v Connacht Venue : Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Sunday, 30 August Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Match report on the BBC Sport website

Ireland forward Tadgh Beirne will make his first appearance since December in Munster's Pro14 derby with Connacht at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday.

Beirne, 28, broke his ankle in Munster's Champions Cup defeat away to Saracens and required surgery.

Centre Sammy Arnold will make his debut for Connacht against his former side.

Munster hold second place in Conference B, four points ahead of Scarlets, with the top two progressing to the competition's semi-finals.

Scarlets face the Dragons on Saturday and know they have to win to keep their hopes alive of making the last four.

Munster head coach Johann van Graan has made five changes in his forward pack from the side which went down 27-25 to Leinster on Irish rugby's return from the Covid-19 lockdown.

Prop Dave Kilcoyne and second row pair RG Snyman and Jean Kleyn were all injured in the narrow defeat at the Aviva Stadium.

Beirne and Fineen Wycherley will start at lock, with Jeremy Loughman coming in for Ireland international Kilcoyne.

John Ryan and Chris Cloete are the other two new faces in the team, replacing Stephen Archer and Tommy O'Donnell, as Munster's backline remains unchanged from the Leinster encounter.

Former Ulster and Munster centre Sammy Arnold will make his debut for Connacht

Connacht, with nothing to play for, have made 14 changes for the fixture, which include debuts for Arnold and number eight Abraham Papali'i.

Former Rugby League star Papali'i is joined in the back row by Conor Oliver and Eoghan Masterson, the only survivor from Connacht's victory over Ulster.

Winger Colm de Buitlear will make his first start since January 2019 after a Achilles injury while Ireland second row Quinn Roux has recovered from injury to captain Andy Friend's outfit.

Munster: Daly; Conway, Farrell, de Allende, Earls; Hanrahan, Murray; Loughman, N Scannell, Ryan; Wycherley, Beirne; O'Mahony (capt), Cloete, Stander.

Replacements: O'Byrne, O'Connor, Archer, Holland, O'Donoghue, Casey, R Scannell, O'Sullivan.

Connacht: O'Halloran; de Buitlear, Arnold, Daly, Healy; Fitzgerald, Blade; McAllister, Delahunt, Robertson-McCoy; Murray, Roux (capt); Masterson, Oliver, Papali'i.

Replacements: Murphy, Kenny, Burke, Dillane, Masterson, Kerins, Robb, Dean.