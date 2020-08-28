Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Madigan came off the bench to make his Ulster debut last week, having left Leinster in 2016

Pro14: Leinster v Ulster Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 29 August Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website

Ian Madigan will make his first Ulster start against former side Leinster as both provinces bring their regular Pro14 seasons to and end.

The fly-half is one of eight changes from the side that was defeated by Connacht in last week's restart.

Leinster will begin with an entirely new starting XV from the one that edged out Munster.

Ed Byrne will captain the Conference A winners with the experienced Rob Kearney restored at full-back.

The game is going ahead after fears earlier in the week that it might be called off following eight positive Covid-19 tests in Ulster's academy squad.

The senior panel was stood down from training on Wednesday as a precaution, however they resumed a day later after all players and support staff tested negative.

One unnamed member of the Ulster senior squad is continuing to self-isolate and will therefore miss Saturday's game even though he tested negative for Covid-19 after being identified as being a "potential close contact" of the academy players.

More to follow.

Leinster: Kearney; Keenan, O'Loughlin, Frawley, C Kelleher; R Byrne, Gibson Park; E Byrne, Cronin, Bent, Toner, Molony; Murphy, Connors, Deegan.

Replacements: Tracy, Milne, Clarkson, Ruddock, Penny, Osborne, H Byrne, O'Brien.

Ulster: Stockdale, Faddes, Hume, McCloskey, Lyttle; Madigan, Cooney; O'Sullivan, Herring, O'Toole, Carter, Treadwell; Rea, Murphy, Coetzee.

Replacements: Andrew, McCall, Moore, O'Connor, Timoney, Shanahan, Johnston, Ludik.