Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ireland have not played since the Six Nations was postponed by the pandemic in March

Rugby kit manufacturer Canterbury has apologised for using a model instead of a player to launch the new Ireland women's home jersey.

While senior men's players were used to model their new kit, none of the women's team were included in the promotional shots.

"While the image was primarily designed for our website, which also features male models, it has understandably caused some frustration," said Canterbury in a statement.

"We accept that this was an error and apologise for any upset caused."

The launch prompted considerable online backlash from fans who questioned why a player had not been used to display the new top, which is unique to the women's team.

"It was always, and remains, our intention to photograph the female players in the new jersey and we remain committed to supporting the talented women in our rugby community on and off the field," said Canterbury.

The manufacturer added that they would be re-launching the women's jersey in October.

Ireland's women have not played since the Six Nations was halted by the pandemic in March, having won two of their opening three matches.

They will return to action at home to Italy on 24 October before belatedly concluding their campaign against France.