Guinness Pro14: Dragons v Scarlets Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Sat, 29 Aug Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Wales and online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app; text commentary on BBC Sport website; delayed coverage on S4C from 20:00 BST

Wales hooker Ken Owens will captain Scarlets on his 250th appearance for the region in Saturday's Pro14 match away to Dragons at Rodney Parade.

Scarlets make six changes from the win over Cardiff Blues, including Angus O'Brien for Leigh Halfpenny at full-back and Kieran Hardy at scrum-half.

Wales nine Gareth Davies is fit after injury but rested this weekend.

Dragons and Wales back-row Aaron Wainwright reaches his own milestone to play his 50th game for the region.

Wainwright packs down at six, with Harrison Keddie at eight and Taine Basham at openside in the continuing injury absence of Wales flanker Ollie Griffiths.

Prop Chris Coleman will make the first Pro14 start of his career in a new-look front row alongside Josh Reynolds and Elliot Dee. as director of rugby Dean Ryan makes 10 changes to the side that drew at Ospreys.

"It's important we expand our group, to make people feel more confident, and give people opportunities," Ryan said.

"It has such risk attached, but I'm not naming a team and then holding onto them until Christmas. We have got to get people better and the only way to do that is to put them in against the best competition."

Lock Max Williams is handed his first appearance since the restart, with scrum-half Rhodri Williams returning to captain the team.

Centre Adam Warren starts, with Nick Tompkins moving to inside centre, while wing Jared Rosser and full-back Will Talbot-Davies are also named.

Huw Taylor could also make his first appearance since the return after being named among the replacements.

Scarlets must win to maintain their hopes of a Pro14 semi-finals place, although they need Munster - four points ahead in Conference B - to slip up against Connacht on Sunday.

Wales lock Jake Ball returns to the Scarlets starting XV, but Sam Lousi misses out with a minor foot issue - joining an injury list that includes internationals Liam Williams (foot), Jon Davies (knee), Rob Evans (neck), Blade Thomson (Achilles), Tom Prydie (hip), Rhys Patchell (hip), Tyler Morgan (hip) and Aaron Shingler (leg).

In the back-row, Tongan international Sione Kalamafoni will make his Scarlets debut, while James Davies is selected for his first start of the campaign.

Scarlets head coach Glenn Delaney paid tribute to Owens: "It's quite phenomenal really, there are very few players in the modern game that will ever hit that mark.

"He deserves to hit 250 because the sacrifices he has made along the way has meant he has put himself in the best shape to do it.

"It is a massive game, it is going to be a tough one. We had a real battle against Dragons last December and they got one over us. It is a hard place to play against a really good team that has been rebuilt by Dean (Ryan)."

Dragons: Will Talbot-Davies; Jared Rosser, Adam Warren, Nick Tompkins, Ashton Hewitt; Sam Davies, Rhodri Williams (capt); Josh Reynolds, Elliot Dee, Chris Coleman, Max Williams, Matthew Screech, Aaron Wainwright, Taine Basham, Harrison Keddie.

Replacements: Ellis Shipp, Conor Maguire, Leon Brown, Joe Maksymiw, Huw Taylor, Luke Baldwin, Arwel Robson, Jack Dixon.

Scarlets: Angus O'Brien; Johnny McNicholl, Steff Hughes, Johnny Williams, Steff Evans; Dan Jones, Kieran Hardy; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens (capt), Samson Lee, Jake Ball, Lewis Rawlins, Ed Kennedy, James Davies, Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Phil Price, Javan Sebastian, Josh Helps, Josh Macleod, Dane Blacker, Paul Asquith, Tom Rogers.

Match officials

Referee: Craig Evans (WRU)

Assistant referees: Ben Whitehouse (WRU), Gwyn Morris (WRU)

TMO: Ian Davies (WRU)